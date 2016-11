A number of roads were closed to traffic, Tuesday afternoon because of the fire in the Zichron Yaakov area:

Highway 4 was blocked in both directions between the Zichron Yaakov and Fureidis Junctions.

Route 70 was closed from the Zichron Yaakov offramp to the Meir Shefeya Interchange.

Highway 652 was blocked from Zichron Yaakov Square to the entrance to the city.

Police asked motorists to take alternate routes.