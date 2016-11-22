Homes go up in flames as fire rips through Zichron Yaakov

Fire ripped through the northern coastal town of Zichron Yaakov, south of Haifa on Tuesday, burning down homes in the Givat Eden neighborhood and forcing evacuations throughout the area.

A number of houses have already been destroyed by the blaze, and five people have been treated for smoke inhalation, including three children.

One 10-day old baby was evacuated by MDA paramedics to a hospital in Hadera, while the other four individuals injured in the fire were treated on the scene.

Firefighter units attempting to gain control of the fire are being aided by airborne units.

A spokesman for the fire department said the blaze was still spreading rapidly.

“The fire in Zichron Yaakov is gaining momentum. There is a real danger to houses in the Givat Eden neighborhood, particularly those on Tapuah and Te’ena streets. The fire chief has ordered residents to evacuate.”

Earlier on Tuesday a fire broke out in the nearby town of Atlit, forcing hundreds of students and kindergarten children to evacuate their school fwhich was adjacent to the empty dry grass-filled lot where the fire began. Firefighters have since gained control over the blaze.

Also on Tuesday, Jerusalem district firefighters gained control over yet another fire that broke out near Latrun, just outside of Neve Shalom. Hundreds of residents evacuated Tuesday morning, but by the afternoon were able to return home.

Israel is experiencing dry and windy hamsin-type weather in which fires are often a side effect, but it is still unsure whether carelessness or arson played a part in the recent blazes.

