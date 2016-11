05:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Turkey: 'Muezzin Law' is an insult Turkey on Monday blasted the Israeli “Muezzin Law” as "unacceptable" and an "insult". The bill, which was recently approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, would prevent mosques from using loudspeakers to broadcast the Muslim call to prayer from mosques across Israel, disturbing the sleep of people who live nearby. Read more



