BDS activists vandalize restaurant in Portugal Anti-Israel activists vandalized a restaurant in Portugal because its head chef participated in a food festival in Israel, JTA reports. According to the report, the vandals spilled red paint on the façade of the Cantinho do Avillez restaurant in the northern city of Porto and posted signs on it reading "Free Palestin," and "Avillez collaborates with Zionist occupation", among other things.



