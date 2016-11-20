BDS activists vandalize Portugal restaurant

BDS activists vandalized a Portuguese restaurant after its head chef traveled to Israel to participate in a food festival. The event, Round Tables, was attended by at least eleven other chefs from around the world.

Several other of the chefs who attended Round Tables have also suffered BDS threats. Electronic Intifada leaders claim a Bolivian restaurant canceled its participation in the festival "due to pressure."

The activists wrote "Free Palestine," "[Jose] Avillez collaborates with Zionist occupation," and "Entree: A dose of white phosphorous" in red paint on the restaurant's exterior.

Jego, Avillez and the other visitors are taking over the kitchens of local restaurants in Tel Aviv for a week. The chefs include professionals from New York’s Musket Room and Geneva’s La Bottega.

According to The Electronic Intifada, an anti-Israel online media outlet, the Denmark-born head of a restaurant in Bolivia has pulled out of the festival due to the pressure.