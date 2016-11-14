News Briefs

Deputy Minister Ayoub Kara said, Monday evening, that he posted details of a life-threatening matter involving Israel on Facebook, Monday morning, at the request of people involved in the case.

Responding to reports that his post - removed shortly thereafter - was responsible for the government releasing information on the matter, the Likud lawmaker's office released a statement that said, "The case in question was originally a civilian case. MK Ayoub Kara acted responsibly as a representative of the public in light of the of the human circumstances presented to him and only from a humanitarian perspective, as he has acted and acts in similar cases. The publication was at the request of those involved in this issue, and at the time of the posting, there was no gag order and any attempt to apply a meaning, as indicated by the articles is the fancy of reporters and unnamed political sources."