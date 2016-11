Deputy Minister of Regional Cooperation publishes details of security incident on Facebook. The post was removed

The State of Israel has been involved in a security incident that involved a risk to human life, it was cleared for publishing Monday night. Details of the case remain under a gag order.

Deputy Minister of Regional Cooperation Ayoob Kara (Likud) published details of the case on his Facebook page Monday morning. However, due to the sensitivity of the issue the Deputy Minister's Facebook post was removed.