Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said, Monday, that the Ministerial Committee on Legislation's endorsement of a bill to normalize unrecognized Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria was mistaken.
|
20:02
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16
Attorney General: No to laws against the Supreme Court
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said, Monday, that the Ministerial Committee on Legislation's endorsement of a bill to normalize unrecognized Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria was mistaken.
Last Briefs