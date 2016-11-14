Attorney General slams revised Amona Law

Attorney General says state must obey ruling of High Court to destroy Amona and legislation to save town is illegal.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit criticized the Regulation Law to protect Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria Monday night.

"The state must act within the law even when fighting against terrorism." Mandelblit said. "There are no black holes. The state must be subject to the rule of law. It must also be that way in the context of illegal construction in the settlements."

He added that "As Attorney General, I am committed to helping the government to implement its policy, which is currently to find legal solutions to prevent the evacuation of settlements which were constructed with the aid of the authorities. But these legal solutions have to work within the framework of the rule of law."

Mandelblit stated that the Regulation Law is not the answer. "Don't just make solutions-also through legislation-that do not meet the requirements of the law, which in this case is constitutional law and international law. Nor can the legislation affect the status of the Supreme Court."

"When the High Court rules in relation to a specific case that the state is required to demolish structures built illegally on private land, the state must obey the court to the letter. As I've said before, we must respect the rulings of the High Court. This is doubly so when the court rejects our positions."