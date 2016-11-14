Ben-Dahan: No link between ruling and regulation bill

Member of Knesset Eli Ben-Dahan (Jewish Home) expressed regret, Sunday, at the Supreme Court's ruling not to extend its December 25th deadline for the uprooting of Amona.

Rabbi Ben-Dahan cited the court for not expressing empathy for residents of the Samarian Jewish community nor a desire to solve the problem of their being homeless after that date. Citing what the judges wrote in their ruling, the deputy defense minister said Likud claims that promoting the normalization bill for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria might influence the court's decision proved to be wrong.