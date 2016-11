17:38 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5777 , 13/11/16 Cheshvan 12, 5777 , 13/11/16 Mount of Olives security budget rises after wave of attacks Read more



The security budget to protect Jerusalem's Mount of Olives is raised substantially as attacks on Jewish visitors and graves at the holy site increase.