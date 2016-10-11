President Reuven Rivlin held a working meeting on issues including foreign policy and bilateral relations Thursday morning at his residence with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Before the meeting, Rivlin said, “Russia has always had an important role in our region, perhaps today more than ever." He concluded, “As we mark 25 years since the renewal of relations between us, your visit here is also an important opportunity to discuss the close ties between our peoples....”

Prime Minister Medvedev noted, “Mr. President, you are right in what you say that our two nations have a close friendship, and shared challenges which we must solve together.”