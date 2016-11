18:34 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 PM meets Israel's ambassador to UNESCO Carmel Shama-Hacohen, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization, hosted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and incoming Foreign Ministry Director-General Yuval Rotem, Tuesday evening, to discuss the nature of Israel's future relations with UNESCO in the wake of recent anti-Israel resolutions. Read more



