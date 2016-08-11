What will Israel's future relationship with UNESCO be like?

Prime Minister and Israel's ambassador to UNESCO meet to discuss Israel's future with organization after anti-Jewish votes.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Israeli ambassador to UNESCO Carmel Shama-Hacohen Tuesday evening to discuss the future of Israel's relationship with UNESCO.

Netanyahu recalled Shama-Hacohen and last month after UNESCO passed two resolutions denying the connection between the Jewish people and its holy sites in Jerusalem, including the Temple Mount and the Western Wall.

Acting Director of the Foreign Ministry Yuval Rotem also attended the meeting.

Shama-Hacohen will return to Paris in the coming days to meet with the Director General of UNESCO and present to her Jerusalem's positions regarding the relationship between Israel and the organization.