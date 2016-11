15:31 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Teen who fell from sukkah dies It was disclosed, Tuesday afternoon, that an 18-year-old from Bnei Brak died at Tel Hashomer Hospital, Tuesday morning, from injuries suffered about two weeks ago, when he was taking down his sukkah, according to Yedioth Ahronoth. The victim fell four storeys.



