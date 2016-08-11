Bnei Brak youth who fell four stories dies

Alexander Ziskind Solomons, a yeshiva student who fell from a roof while taking apart his Sukkah, succumbed to his wounds this morning.

Alexander Ziskind Solomons, an 18-year-old yeshiva student who fell from a height in the city of Bnei Brak while taking apart his Sukkah [ritual hut for the holiday of Sukkot], succumbed to his wounds this morning at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

The tragic incident took place three weeks ago when Solomons went up to the roof of his apartment to take apart his Sukkah. While working, he lost his balance and fell from the height of four stories, suffering a critical injury to his head.

For three weeks he struggled for his life, but, this morning, to the sorrow of family and friends, passed away.

He is to be buried today at the Har Hamenuhot cemetery in Jerusalem.