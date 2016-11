20:25 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Criminal investigation of Kotel incident sought The Liba Center for preserving the Jewish character of the state called on Jerusalem Police Chief Yoram Halevy and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Sunday, to order the opening of a criminal investigation of a Reform movement procession with Torah scrolls in support of Women of the Wall into the women's prayer area of the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem last week. Full story



► ◄ Last Briefs