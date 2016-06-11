'Launch criminal investigation of Women of the Wall'

The Liba Center submitted a letter Sunday to Jerusalem District Commander Yoram Halevy and Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit calling for the opening of a criminal prosecution against members of the Reform Movement and Women of the Wall organization.

This follows a brawl which broke out last week when members of both organizations marched towards the Western Wall and attempted to stage a reform prayer service in the midst of the traditional prayers.

In the letter, the Liba Center states that the procession of the Women of the Wall and the Reform Movement refused to obey instructions from the ushers and instead pushed and assaulted them, the worshipers and the citizens who came to protest the violation of the sanctity of the Western Wall.

The letter also noted that attorney Moshe Pulaski filed a complaint saying that the marchers caused the violence through their actions.

"It is puzzling that throughout these events the Israeli police were prevented from carrying out their roles in upholding law and order. They did not prevent the Reform members from assaulting the ushers, worshipers, and citizens and allowed them to violate the sanctity of the site and to harm the religious sensibilities of the people of Israel."

The Liba Center accused the marchers of being a "loud minority that comes with the media to violate the laws of the State of Israel and the feelings of the people of Israel. They don't have any desire to pray or take part in the sanctity of the site. Their only purpose is to create a provocation and to harm the State of Israel."