16:48 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16
Yigal Amir's wife: Rabin assassination not political



The wife of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's convicted assassin says the murder was not political because its goal was not to change the government but to stop the Oslo Accords.