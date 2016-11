16:28 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Final NBC/WSJ Poll: Clinton Holds a Four-Point National Lead Over Trump Democrat Hillary Clinton holds a four-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the final national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll of the 2016 presidential race. Clinton gets support from 44 percent of likely voters, while Trump gets 40 percent. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson is at 6 percent, and the Green Party's Jill Stein is at 2 percent. Read more



