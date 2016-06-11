Poll: Clinton holds a 4-point lead over Trump

Two days before election, Clinton leads Trump by four points nationally according to latest NBC/WSJ poll.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds a four-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the final national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll of the 2016 presidential race.

Clinton gets support from 44 percent of likely voters, while Trump gets 40 percent. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson is at 6 percent, and the Green Party's Jill Stein is at 2 percent.

Mrs. Clinton’s four-point lead is less than half the 11-point edge she enjoyed in a mid-October poll, which was taken before the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that it had found a batch of emails that could be pertinent to its investigation of the private messaging system Mrs. Clinton used while secretary of state.

The previous NBC/WSJ poll was conducted after a 2005 recording surfaced of Trump making controversial and at times vulgar comments regarding behavior towards women. The GOP nominee later apologize for the comments, calling them inappropriate, "locker room talk".