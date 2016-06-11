28 on Shaked list of Supreme Court nominees

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked published, Sunday afternoon, the list of 28 judges to be considered by the Judicial Selection Committee for seats on the Supreme Court.
There are four vacancies to be filled by the committee.
