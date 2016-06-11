Shaked announces names of new candidates for Supreme Court

Justice Minister Shaked announced a list of 28 names, four of whom will fill vacant seats on the Supreme Court bench.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) presented today the names of 28 candidates from whom new upcoming appointments are to be chosen.

As four justices are to retire soon, those who fill their seats are to be chosen from the list of 28.

Yediot Ahronot reported that the announcement comes after a reconciliation between Shaked and Supreme Court Chief Justice Miriam Naor. Naor had previously declared an end to cooperation with Shaked with respect to the selection of new Supreme Court judges after it was revealed that Shaked was pressing for a law that would effectively curtail Supreme Court justice’s veto power on prospective appointments.

According to Shaked, “The list consists of the best judges and jurists in Israel. From them, four will be chosen, who will switch those on the bench to retire this upcoming year; thus, there will not be a lack of judges on the Supreme Court.”