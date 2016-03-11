James Woolsey, Donald Trump's advisor on intelligence and national-security issues, said, Thursday morning, that a Trump government must be good at working with Israel.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency said President Barack Obama did not do a good job in this regard, pointing to Obama's criticism and hostility toward Israel. Woolsey said the recently-signed memorandum of understanding on United States military aid to Israel must be changed.