03:43 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 Cheshvan 2, 5777 , 03/11/16 ISIS leader: Fight the 'enemies of God' The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group on Wednesday released an audio message purportedly from its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. In the recording, al-Baghdadi said he is "confident of victory" and called on the people of the Iraqi city of Mosul to fight the "enemies of God", reported ITV news. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs