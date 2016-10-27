Peres tombstone to share UN quote from Isaiah

The text of the tombstone for Israeli founding father Shim'on Peres was revealed on Thursday, a day ahead of its unveiling at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem.

The tombstone includes a description of Peres as a founding father, a list of his important posts and information to balance his defense accomplishments with his search for peace. There is a quote from poet Haim Nachman Bialik and a number of quotes from the prophet Isaiah, including Isaiah 2:4, also featured at United Nations headquarters in New York: "They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more."