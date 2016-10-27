What epitaph will be engraved on Peres' tombstone?

Peres's epitaph will include quotes from Isaiah, Bialik and Ben Gurion as well as detailing his various activities in the political arena.

Tomorrow, 30 days after the funeral of former president Shimon Peres, the unveiling of his tombstone will take place at the Har Herzl cemetery.

The ceremony will be attended by President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as well as by friends and relatives of Peres.

This morning the epitaph enscribed on Pere's tombstone was revealed, including a number of quotes from Isaiah as well as from a poem by Bialik and from a speech by Israel's first prime minister, David Ben Gurion.

The verse from Isaiah is taken from Chapter 2: "And they shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift the sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore."

Another quote, taken from Chaim Nahman Bialik's poem "After my death", states that "One more psalm he had in him- and the psalm was lost forever."

Peres is described on the tombstone as "One of the founding fathers of the state he served all of his life" and it details the prominent positions he held including serving as president, prime minister, defense minister, foreign minister and finance minister."

The tombstone also mentions his role in establishing the reactor in Dimona and in other defense industries as well as his activities in promoting peace between Israel and its neighbors.

At the top of the gravestone Peres is depicted as a "Statesman, lover of literature, poetry and art, Nobel prize winner, a man of vision and action."