The 38-year-old niece of former Palestinian Authority Chairman Yasser Arafat's right-hand man was born in Ramallah and raised in Saudi Arabia, where she was shocked by religious laws that hurt women.

Channel 2 Television reports that after she converted to Christianity and changed her name to Sandra Solomon, she became a sworn supporter of Israel. She has tatooed Jewish symbols on her body and dedicates her time to pro-Israel advocacy. She said she hopes to go to Israel and salute its flag.