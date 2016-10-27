Israel's unusual goodwill ambassador

Sandra Salomon, niece of Arafat's close aide, was born in Ramallah but later converted to Christianity and champions Israel in Canada.

Sandra Salomon was born to an influential family from Ramallah. Her uncle, Saher Habash, was one of Yassir Arafat's closest aides, a member of the Fatah central committee and a leader of the Second Intifada. She says that she grew up in a home which "hated the Jews, hailed Hitler and praised the Holocaust, as reported in a Channel 2 interview Wednesday.

However Salomon, who was raised in Saudia Arabia, underwent a metamorphosis after experiencing firsthand the severity of Sharia law.

"The [forced wearing of the] hijab is the main reason I left Islam…and also because of the way of life under Islamic Sharia law,” she says.

Salomon converted to Christianity and became a fervent admirer of Israel, adding to herself various tattoos of Jewish symbols including the word "Israel" tattooed to the back of her neck. She also wears a star of David pendant around her neck and devotes herself to defending Israel's right to exist.

Salomon's family denounced her for converting and maintain their hostility towards Israel but she stands behind her advocacy of Israel, stating that "I stand behind what I say and I will tell the truth even if it leads to my death one day. I will at least know that I’ve had the honor to die for the truth.”

Salomon, who now lives and works in Canada, dreams of one day visiting Israel, flying the Israeli flag and saluting it.