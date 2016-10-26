IDF troops on Wednesday evening arrested two terrorists who were holding knives near the fence of the community of Migdal Oz.
The two admitted that they were planning to carry out a stabbing attack.
Tishrei 24, 5777 , 26/10/16
Soldiers arrest terrorists who planned stabbing attack
