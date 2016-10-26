IsraelNationalNews.com

Soldiers arrest terrorists who planned stabbing attack

IDF troops on Wednesday evening arrested two terrorists who were holding knives near the fence of the community of Migdal Oz.

The two admitted that they were planning to carry out a stabbing attack.

