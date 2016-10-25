IsraelNationalNews.com

MK to pope: Come out against UNESCO decision

Member of Knesset Oren Hazan (Likud) has asked Pope Francis to come out against the recent resolution by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization denying non-Muslim ties to Jerusalem holy sites.

In a letter to the pontiff, MK Hazan wrote, "I expect the leader of the Christian world to make his voice heard in a public and clear way, that the relationship between the Jewish people and Jerusalem and the Western Wall is eternal and cannot be disconnected. A political and contested decision such as this may lead to religious conflict and maybe even a religious war."



