MK Hazan calls on Pope to condemn UNESCO decision

After UNESCO declared that Israel and the Jewish people have no connection to the Temple Mount and Western Wall, MK Oren Hazan (Likud) wrote a letter to Pope Francis, asking him to join those condemning UNESCO and to voice his support for Israel. In his letter, Hazan wrote:

"UNESCO...has recently reached an outrageous decision... This decision has was condemned throughout the world, but the voice of the leader of the Christian world and millions of followers wasn't heard so far. I urge you to proudly step forward and voice your public opinion against this political decision which is unrealistic...and emphasize the unbreakable link the Jewish people have with Jerusalem, the holy sites, the Western Wall and Temple Mount.

"...it is clear that this decision is a political one that is meant to hurt the State of Israel and the Jewish nation...Pope Benedict the 16th clearly came out against the rising antisemitism...Is there a more anti-Semitic act than the decision reached by UNESCO?

"There is no doubt that this decision equals denying the holocaust for it erases the thousand year history the Jewish people have in Jerusalem and their unbreakable link with the Western Wall and Temple Mount. This is also the place to mention the words of Pope John Paul to the Jews for we are the alliance nation and G-d does not take back gifts....especially for the historic and moral justice I urge you to voice your clear opinion of this attack on the Jewish people made by UNESCO's decision and emphasize the unbreakable connection of the Jewish people, Jerusalem, the Western Wall and Temple Mount."