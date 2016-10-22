IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 20, 5777 , 22/10/16

UNESCO vote: Netanyahu thanks Italian PM

Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu spoke with Italian PM Matteo Renzi and thanked him for recanting and apologizing for Italy's decision to support UNESCO's decision.

UNESCO recently declared that Jews have no connection to the Western Wall.



