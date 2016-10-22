Italy: Our vote was a mistake

Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu spoke with Italian PM Matteo Renzi this weekend, to thank him for his words on the Jewish nation's connection to Jerusalem and for his promise that such a mistake would not happen again.

Renzi said, "Saying the Jewish nation has no connection to Jerusalem, is like saying the sun creates darkness."

Netanyahu said even the most absurd movies have their limits, and it's important for countries to protect their honor and the truth and not participate in absurdity. He also added that this isn't a political question, but an issue of historical facts.

Renzi said in the future he will work to influence European nations' stance on votes of this type, and added he had spoken with Italy's foreign minister about the matter as well.

"Netanyahu appreciates the leadership that Renzi showed and hopes this will be the beginning of a change in the international forums. Change will take many years, and there will be disappointments along the way. But there is no doubt we are seeing the first buds of a positive change," said a spokesperson from Netanyahu's office.