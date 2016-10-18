March for Amona on Thursday

Thousands are expected to take part in a march on Thursday from the Samarian Jewish community of Ofra to the nearby Jewish community of Amona, which is threatened for demolition under a Supreme Court order.

A number of cabinet ministers, Knesset members, local leaders and other figures will address a gathering calling on the government to authorize and regulate Jewish communities throughout Judea and Samaria. A statement from the Amona Task Force says, "A huge public throughout the country feels this path of bringing down another house and another neighborhood and will be back - this track of destruction of Jewish life in Judea and Samaria - must be stopped and the sooner the better."