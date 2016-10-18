Thousands to participate in Amona solidarity march

'We expect the arrival of thousands whose hearts burn on the issue of Amona and Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria.'

This Thursday, a solidarity march with the community of Amona, slated for destruction by a Supreme Court decision despite the absence of a landowner laying claim to the area on which it is built, is to take place. The march is to start in the nearby community of Ofra and end in Amona itself.

In the course of the event, a demonstration is to take place calling on the Prime Minister to regulate Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria; the demonstration is to be attended by Infrastructure Minister Yuval Steinitz, Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis, MKs Miki Zohar (Likud) and Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home), Judea and Samaria regional and municipal authority heads, and other public officials.

Amona representatives said, “We expect the arrival of thousands whose hearts burn on the issue of Amona and Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria. A huge proportion of the public all over Israel feels that the way of taking down another house and another neighborhood and another community - this path that destroys Jewish life in Judea and Samaria - has got to stop, and the sooner the better.”

One Amona youth rallied supporters to participate in the event in an Arutz Sheva interview: “We invite you to come and meet us - face to face - and, together, to gain strength. Together, we will come forward with a great and determined call to normalize the status of the community.”