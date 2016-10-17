Foreign Ministry against Minerva 'Human Rights' Center

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely instructed her ministry, Monday evening, to suspend its connection with the Minerva Human Rights Center, sponsored by the Hebrew University. She also demanded that the center remove the ministry's name from its website, where it claims the ministry is one of its supporters.

Hotovely cited the group's cooperation with a number of anti-Israeli groups. She claimed that "these organizations have a record of ignoring the human rights of Jews," and "the Foreign Ministry will not cooperate with organizations that slander Israel on every possible platform."