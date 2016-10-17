Foreign Ministry takes action against leftist organizations

Deputy Foreign Minister calls to suspend connections with the Minerva Center for Human Rights at Hebrew University.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely called Monday to suspend connections with the Minerva Center for Human rights at the Hebrew University.

According to Hotovely, this is due to “cooperation between the center and a group of anti-Israel organizations, like the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel, Gisha, B’Tselem, Hamoked: Center for The Defense of the Individual, Bimkom, Emek Shaveh and others".

Hotovely claims these organizations have a record of ignoring the human rights of Jews, adding that "most of them are involved in anti-Israel activity and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs won’t cooperate with organizations that slander Israel every chance they get."

She also called for the name of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be removed immediately from the Minerva Center for Human Rights' website, which lists the Ministry as one of its sponsors.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has never supported this organization, which under the guise of academics, advances a political agenda along with radical organizations,” Hotovely said.