13:26 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Report: Dore Gold to step down Director-General Dore Gold of the Foreign Ministry has decided to step down, citing personal reasons. Gold said, "During my service as Director-General, we had a blossoming in foreign relations, led by the prime minister. I feeel proud to have been a partner in this."



