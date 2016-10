The government will ask the Supreme Court for a six-month delay in the demolition of Amona. Under a High Court order, the Samarian Jewish community is scheduled to be uprooted on December 25th.

The announcement of the request came after a meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Yoav Mordechai with Minister Naftali Bennett. Bennett had threatened a coalition crisis if the request was not made.