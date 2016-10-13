Netanyahu accepts Bennett's call to delay Amona destruction

Prime Minister agrees to ask Supreme Court for 6-month delay for Amona demolition, following meeting with Jewish Home leaders.

Following a meeting with Jewish Home leaders Thursday morning, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has agreed to seek a delay in the planned demolition of the town of Amona in Samaria.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett met with Netanyahu Wednesday evening following the Yom Kippur holiday to discuss the court order to destroy the town by this coming December.

In a follow-up meeting on Thursday, the Prime Minister met with Bennett, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home), Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) chief Yoav Mordechai.

During the sit-down, the Education Minister demanded the government press the Supreme Court to delay the demolition order, threatening a coalition crisis if refused.

At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister reportedly agreed to push for a six-month delay in order to attempt to find a solution using the Absentee Property law. Proposed solutions using the law include a partial relocation of the community onto plots on the hill where no Arab claimants have come forward to dispute the residents’ ownership.