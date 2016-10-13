Noa Greenfeld improving

Slight improvement was noted, Thursday, in the condition of Noa Greenfeld, who was injured, along with her husband and two sons, in a traffic accident that that took the lives of two other Greenfeld children in Georgia.

Mrs. Greenfeld was listed in serious but stable condition in the intensive-care unit of Hadassah Ein-Kerem Hospital. When she is not sedated and on respirator, she has communicated with the staff. Her 11-year-old son is in moderate condition. Her husband and another son's injuries are listed as light and they are expected to be released on Thursday.