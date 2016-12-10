Greenfeld Family airlifted to Israel

Hanoch and Noa Greenfeld, injured in an accident in Georgia in which their two children were killed, were airlifted to Israel for treatment.

Hanoch and Noah Greenfeld, and their children Yiftach and Ivry, were taken by emergency ambulance for treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem after they were moderately injured in a tragic jeep accident on a family trip to Georgia in the former USSR. Two of the Greenfeld children, Achinoam and Nevo Greenfeld from the Binyamin region community of Michmash, were killed during the tragic accident.

Dr. Josh Schroeder from Hadassah Medical Center received special permission to fly to Georgia in order to bring the family safely back to Israel.

The accident occurred when the jeep in which the family was travelling overturned. The parents, Noa and Hanoch Greenfeld, were moderately injured.

The Department for Israelis Abroad in the Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry said it had asked the representatives of the Israeli embassy in Tbilisi to arrive on the scene and help the family members who were injured.

Relatives of the victims were updated on the accident and flew to Georgia in order to be with their loved ones.

Hanoch Greenfeld lost his brother, Yehuda Greenfeld, during the Second Lebanon War in 2006. A Katyusha rocket was fired from Lebanon toward Kibbutz Kfar Giladi, killing him and his comrades. Yehuda Greenfeld was 27 years old at the time of his death.