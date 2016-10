10:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Remembering terror victims in the Sukkah Read more



Naama and Eitam Henkin were murdered by Arab terrorists in a drive-by shooting in Samaria during Sukkot 2015. Friends of Naama Henkin have started an arts project in order to honor her memory.