Knesset Speaker eulogizes attack victim

Levana Malichi, murdered in Sunday morning's terrorist attack in Jerusalem, was laid to rest, Sunday evening at the Har Hamenuchot cemetery. The retired Knesset employee was eulogized by Knesset speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein as "dedicated to her colleagues and dedicated to the elected officials who manage to do their work, only because of special people like her.''

Blaming Malichi's murder on "blazing hatred and endless incitement", Edelstein said terror cannot defeat Israel. He explained, "It wants to disrupt the pulse of life, but this Jewish, Israeli and Jerusalem pulse will continue to beat here and everywhere in the country! Because the Zionist idea is greater than any vile terrorist, and the historic role of the State of Israel has a longer range than any crisis, and this rift is large."

Read more