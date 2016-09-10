'Terrorism can never win - the Jewish heart beats on'

Levana Malichi, 60, who was murdered in the terrorist attack at Ammunition Hill, was laid to rest Sunday eveni in the cemetery in Givat Shaul, Jerusalem.

She leaves behind a husband, three daughters, and six grandchildren.

Earlier, Sergeant Major Yosef Kirma of the Israeli Police, who was killed while stopping the same terrorist attack, was laid to rest in the military cemetery on Mt. Herzl.

Malichi worked in the Knesset for 30 years before retiring in 2010. Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein spoke at her funeral.

"There are no words that can properly convey the heavy shock that has hit us so abruptly. Instead of preparing for Yom Kippur and Sukkot, we are accompanying you on this final journey. The shock, and the anger, are intense."

Edelstein continued. "In these days of judgement and mercy, in the capital of Israel, a murderer's bullet found you. That evil person did this with the hatred spurred on by incitement blinding his eyes. You were slaughtered today just for being Jewish, for being Israeli. This murder, this atrocity, is part of our painful historic struggle for our basic right to exist."

Edelstein described how the Knesset became Malachi's second home. "All the old Knesset employees remember a warm, loving woman who was dedicated to her colleagues. And we elected officials were only able to do our jobs because of people like her."

He said that even after she retired Malachi continued to be in contact with the Knesset and participated in various Knesset functions and events.

"Terrorism can't beat us." Edelstein said. "It seeks to disrupt the pulse of life. But the Jewish heart, the pulse of Israel and Jerusalem, will continue to beat here, and all over this country! Because the Zionist ideal is greater than any lowly terrorist. And the history of the State of Israel will outlast any crisis."