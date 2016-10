14:24 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Terror attack thwarted in the North It was disclosed, Thursday that six residents of the village of Ghajar on the Lebanese border have been indicted for smuggling explosive devices from Hezbollah in Lebanon for the purpose of carrying out an attack in the Haifa area. A relative was also indicted. Read more



