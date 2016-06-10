Hizbullah collaborators arrested in Northern Galilee

A number of Galilee residents have been arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Hizbullah to smuggle explosive devices into Israel.

It has been released for publication Thursday afternoon that the GSS in correspondence with the police and the army have arrested a number of residents of the Galilee town of Ajar during the month of September under suspicion of being involved in smuggling the explosive devices found near the town of Metulla in July this year.

From the interrogation of the suspects and from information gathered about the case it became apparent that a number of residents of the village of Ajar on the northern border led by Diab Saad Jamil Kamehous established contacts with Hizbullah operatives and smuggled items into Israel through the Lebanese border according to Hizbullah requests as well as performing other espionage activities within Israel for Hizbullah

On Thursday the suspects were indicted by the Northern region state prosecutor for serious offenses against the state of Israel.