After calls to the "Zaytouna" ship for cooperation were answered negatively by the crew, Israeli Navy fighters commandeered the ship before its arrival in Gaza.
The IDF has stated that the process was short, and without injuries.
19:27
News BriefsTishrei 3, 5777 , 05/10/16
IDF commandeers Zaytouna
