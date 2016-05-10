IDF commandeers Zaytouna ship

The IDF commandeered the Zaytouna ship before it arrived in Gaza. There were no injuries.

After calls to the "Zeytouna" ship for cooperation were answered negatively by the crew, Israeli Navy fighters commandeered the ship before its arrival in Gaza.

The IDF has stated that the process was short, and without injuries.

According to the IDF, the action was taken after a number of requests were made to the crew at different distances from the ship. After it became apparent that the crew was not going to cooperate and arrive at the Ashdod port, it was decided to commandeer the ship in to prevent the breaking of the blockade which is legal - and to tow the ship to Ashdod.

Activists aboard the Zaytouna-Oliva, which set sail from the Spanish city of Barcelona last month, include Irish Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mairead Maguire, Swedish and Algerian lawmakers, a South African Olympic athlete and a Malaysian doctor.

The all-female initiative seeks to break Israel's decade-long "blockade" of the Gaza Strip and show solidarity with the women of Gaza.